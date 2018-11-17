44.08ac of ‘well-maintained’ land returns for private treaty sale

What the selling agent hails as a ‘substantial holding of well-maintained land’ at Ballycommon, Co. Offaly – that previously went for auction – has returned to the market for a private treaty sale.

It comprises 44.08ac that was brought to auction on September 21 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore – but didn’t sell.

“The property comprises two adjoining folios of very good-quality, dry grazing land,” said Hilary Hamill of Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill, Tullamore.

Silage has recently been harvested from the land which is 5/6 divisions bordered by natural hedgerows and fencing, making it suitable for grazing.

“Both folios are located at Ballycommon, Tullamore. The land is located approximately 13km from Tullamore and approximately 4km from Ballinagar.

“It will appeal to those seeking a medium-sized holding of good-quality grazing land,” said Hilary.

The land has some road frontage which might allow for the development of a dwelling house, subject to planning permission being received, she said.

Land in the area is, the agent said, typically selling for €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

The Ballycommon holding has an AMV of €300,000 and there has been good interest, according to the selling agent.