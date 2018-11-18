19th century period residence with farmland and gardens ‘of the highest standard’

Situated on the banks of the River Boyne is Harristown House, comprising 151ac. The land is located in Kinnegad, the beautiful countryside of Co. Meath.

The property is 8km from the south of Kinnegad, a town that offers an abundance of delightful amenities such as: Tesco’s and SuperValu; a number of restaurants and bars; Harry’s of Kinnegad (a 48-bedroom hotel); and a GAA facility – Kinnegad GFC.

St. Etchen’s Kinnegad National School is nearby and caters up to 560 children.

For local outdoor recreation, there is Tullynally Castle and Gardens – which has annual events and nature walks – and Belvedere House and Gardens – which hosts the annual Irish music festival ‘Life Festival’.

For any fishing enthusiast, the River Boyne, Lough Owel and Lough Ennell are ideal for brown trout fishing.

For horse-racing, Kilbeggan is 45km away, while Punchestown is 50km and Fairyhouse is 60km.

All within a commutable distance, Harristown House is close to the borders of Kildare, Westmeath and Offaly.

It is a well-located property with access to different ideal locations, with a distance of: 26km to Mullingar; 45km to Tullamore; 68km to the west of Dublin; 73km to Dublin Airport; and 150km to the east of Galway.

Harristown House

Harristown House is a two-storey over-basement house originally erected in 1847.

According to the agents, Frank Knight, “the property is accessed through a gated entrance that leads to an excellently maintained tree-lined avenue which is bordered by grasslands either side”.

The residence comprises a total of 3,445ft².

The ground floor includes: an entrance hall; a sun room – which offers views of the land and surrounding greenfields; a kitchen; a living room; a sitting room; and a bathroom.

The first level comprises: a master bedroom with an en-suite; four bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The basement includes: a morning room; an office; a games room; a utility room; a store room; and a hallway.

The residence is surrounded “by beautiful lawns and gardens including a magnificent walled garden” to the rear of the house as well as a stone outbuilding. There is also a variety of plants and trees which further provides “elegant character”.

Beyond the gardens is 141ac of greenfields which are well-maintained and in permanent pasture.

Farmyard and outbuildings

The farmyard and courtyard comprises 10ac in total of the 151ac.

According to the agents, “the lands, which are of the highest standards, are laid out in approximately 10 divisions and are in permanent pasture, having been excellently managed and maintained”.

The lands lead onto a local road which connects to the R401.

In the past, the lands have been used for cereal farming production; a variety of crops such as wheat and barley were grown.

Recently, the current owners have operated it as a beef and sheep farm.

The farm comprises excellent modern facilities such as:

Open silage pits;

Storage sheds;

Machinery sheds;

Cattle handling facilities;

Haybarns;

A 7-bay slatted shed;

A 6-bay slatted shed;

Calf and lambing facilities; and

Fenced grasslands.

These facilities cater for over 400 cattle.

Excellent gravel roadways allows access to all the fields. The farm itself benefits from two access points – the driveway from the house and an avenue joining the local road.

Additional Information

“There is great potential for these magnificent outbuildings to be used for a wide variety of uses – subject to planning permission,” according to the agents.

To view the property, a viewing must be made through the selling agents, Knight Frank.

“The property is offered for sale freehold with the benefit of vacant possession.”

The guide price is €1.75 million.

For more information, visit Knight Franks’ website.