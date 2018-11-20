New Holland ramps up Murphy’s Motors to ‘full-line’ dealer status

New Holland has recently appointed Murphy’s Motors, Glenmore, as a full-line main dealer for the south-east.

This will see Murphy’s Motors now stock the full range of New Holland machinery, including ploughs, mowers, rakes, tedders and balers.

The business is already known as the main New Holland tractor dealer for the region. This development will strengthen the outlet’s association with the wider brand.

Speaking about the recent appointment, Murphy’s Motors’ managing director Dick Murphy said: “Our service team have established themselves as experts working with New Holland machines. They are constantly up-skilled and trained by the manufacturer’s own experts.

“This further collaboration with New Holland is a very exciting move for us. It fits well with our longer-term ambitions for Murphy’s Motors.

“For our customers, it opens up far more attractive finance options, which many will be glad to hear.”

Special-edition models

In other New Holland news – but on a terracotta rather than a blue theme – the company has created ‘Fiat Centenario Limited Edition’ versions of current (production) tractors. This is being done to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Fiat tractor.

The commemorative tractors will be available in six utility, specialist and crawler models – namely the T5.120 EC, T5.115 (pictured below), T4.110F with cab, T4.110LP ROPS, T4.110FB ROPS and TK4.110 ROPS.

New Holland also marked the milestone by unveiling a ‘concept’ (pictured below) that embodies what a Fiat tractor would look like in the modern era.

The tractor was on display at the EIMA 2018 show in Bologna, Italy, where it attracted lashings of attention.