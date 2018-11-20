Hogan, Creed and Jordan to address attendees at ICMSA AGM

Brexit and the stand-off between Glanbia and Ornua will be key themes at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association’s (ICMSA’s) annual general meeting (AGM) next week.

The AGM will take place on Friday, November 30, in the South Court Hotel, Limerick, kicking off at 10:30am.

Both European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan and Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed will address attendees as speakers on the day.

As the first “official” important Irish agri-food event since the UK’s withdrawal agreement deal was unveiled, the meeting is expected by organisers to offer insights into the reactions of both regarding progress on Brexit.

The attendance of the CEO of Ornua is also expected to cause waves, following on from the current show-down between the Irish dairy exporter and its largest shareholder, Glanbia, in recent weeks.

Questions are expected to be asked about the continued tenability of Glanbia’s directors on the board of Ornua – which the company is now in direct competition since it launched its Truly Grass Fed range in the US.

The AGM will take place for the full day, from 10:30am until evening.

10:30am: Minutes, matters arising, statement of accounts, appointment of auditor, resolutions;

12:00pm: ‘Opportunities and Challenges for the Irish Dairy Industry’, John Jordan, chief executive, Ornua;

1:00pm: Light lunch;

2:00pm: Addressing the Challenges of the Family Farm. Speakers will include: Pat McCormack, president of ICMSA; Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; and Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

