Flagship 970hp John Deere forager on the cusp of its public debut

A new John Deere 9000 Series self-propelled forage harvester will make its UK public show debut at AgriScot (in Edinburgh, Scotland) tomorrow (Wednesday, November 21).

The company’s biggest forager worldwide – the flagship 9900 – will take pride of place on the stand. It will be flanked by the latest 5R and 5E Series tractors, an F441R fixed-chamber round baler and an XUV 865M Gator utility vehicle.

According to the manufacturer, the 9000 Series employs the “latest forage harvesting technology” to form the basis of John Deere’s new HarvestMotion concept.

The company claims that performance improvements of up to 10% have been “verified”, through field tests conducted by both John Deere and independent research institutes.

One of four new models from 625 to 970hp, the 9900 is powered by a new 24.2L V12 Liebherr engine with twin exhausts.

John Deere has also extended its range of kernel processors (corn crackers) by introducing the XStream KP model. This unit has been developed together with US-based company Scherer. It apparently increases processing intensity by 10% at all cutting lengths.

Kernel processor rolls are available with a standard saw-tooth design on the Premium KP unit, and either the saw-tooth or a new XCut design on the XStream KP (which has a spiral cut groove across the roll surface).

‘Heavy-duty’ coating