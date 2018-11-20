New ‘Customer Centre’ and revamped production lines at Same

Same – the Italian tractor brand – has officially inaugurated a new ‘Customer Centre’ in Treviglio.

Earlier this month, it played host to an event in which customers, dealers and fans of the ‘four-eyed tiger’ visited the facility.

It’s located in a recently renovated building, which was originally built in the early 1970s.

The new Customer Centre comprises a large hall, a renovated auditorium with almost 500 seats, a new merchandise shop (dedicated to the Same brand) and even a conference room.

According to Same, the showroom area (displaying current-generation tractors) and the historical museum area have both been “completely redesigned”.

From 1927 onwards

The museum is now entirely dedicated to the Same brand. Machines on show span a considerable period – from the 1927 Cassani (tractor) to the first Explorer in 1983.

The so-called Historical Archive, with a collection of over 40,000 documents and 230,000 technical drawings, preserves the company’s “entire historical memory”. It’s now housed in rooms adjacent to the museum, which have also been renovated.

The event also doubled as an opportunity for Same to showcase its new production lines to the assembled guests. Since 2016, the company has apparently invested a total of €25 million in these new lines at the Treviglio plant.

Production lines

This investment involved the “total renovation of the tractor assembly lines”, with the creation of two parallel AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) lines, which are also serviced by a new painting plant.

A new production line for front axles was also opened, along with a new machining centre.

“With the new Customer Centre, we want to offer you the chance to immerse yourself in the past, present and, above all, future of the Same brand,” commented Lodovico Bussolati, chief executive officer of SDF (Same Deutz-Fahr).