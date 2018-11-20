Dublin football star to speak at national KT event in Granard

A national Knowledge Transfer event is taking place in Granard Mart next Tuesday (November 27). The theme of the event is ‘Protecting Livelihoods’.

The event will commence at 7:45pm and a spokesperson for the event has said there will be a number of attractions present.

Dublin senior Gaelic footballer, Kevin McManamon, who has been a member of the Dublin senior team since 2010, will be speaking at the event.

McManamon, who works as a sports psychology consultant, will offer advice to the farmers in attendance on the importance of protecting your mental health.

Crime prevention officer with an Garda Siochana, Sargent Paul McDermott, will be speaking at the event on how to prevent crime on your farm.

Regional development managers with AXA Ireland, Myles Reilly and Barry Clarke will be outlining the importance of farm safety and the different forms of farm insurance that are available to farmers.

Advertisement

The event is free of charge and all farmers are invited to attend.

Longford tractor run

In other regional news, Longford Macra na Feirme decided to “be a little bit different this year” and host its tractor run at night. The tractor run took place last Friday, November 15, at 7:30pm.

The aim of the tractor run was to encourage more young people to get involved with Longford Macra.

A spokesperson for the group said: “To keep Macra alive in the county, we need young people – both male and female – between the ages of 17-35 to come on board and take up club officer roles.”