Tipperary-based agri company secures export deal to Egypt

A new export deal was announced by the Tipperary-based company Agritech at last week’s EuroTier in Hannover, Germany.

Following its successful launch of ruminant products to the Egyptian market, Agritech has now also agreed a new deal with IFT Egypt which will see it launch its product Salomega into the poultry market.

IFT is involved in the animal health business, partnering with multi-nationals from around the world to add products to the Egyptian market. It currently employs over 420 people, including 230 vets.

Salomega is an essential fatty acid supplement developed for the enrichment of Omega-3 in eggs and to improve fertility in male breeders.

Agritech first became a partner of IFT Egypt, having originally met at EuroTier 2016.

In April 2017, IFT first began distributing for Agritech and it now delivers a number of its animal nutrition products including Rumate, Rumicare, Optimate and Vitameg.

Commenting on the recent announcement, Agritech’s export manager, Stephen Hennessy, said: “Agritech has had a successful partnership with IFT and this new deal represents the next phase of growth for us.

Participating at EuroTier has played such a vital role in our international success as it has given us the opportunity to meet with potential partners and uncover new markets in countries across the world.

IFT chairman, Magdi Hassan, CEO, Eyad Harfoush, and chief operation officer, Mostafa Magdy Hassan, attended the announcement which took place at the Agritech stand on Wednesday, November 14.

Also in attendance were special guests, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, and the Irish Ambassador to Germany, Michael Collins.

Agritech was established in 1977 and is a family owned business based in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.