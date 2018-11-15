DeLaval announces partnership with CEJA at German fair

DeLaval and CEJA have today (Thursday, November 15) announced a collaborative agreement at EuroTier, the animal production international trade fair in Hannover, Germany.

The European young farmers’ representative organisation – CEJA – initially worked with DeLaval on a report titled ‘European Young Farmers: Building a Sustainable Sector’. It was launched during a conference at the European Parliament in September 2017.

CEJA president Jannes Maes said: “By signing this partnership agreement here at EuroTier, a key event for the EU livestock sector, DeLaval is making a strong commitment towards the young and future generations of EU farmers.

CEJA and DeLaval connect through our belief in innovation, our search for sustainability and the long-term approach in everything we do.

Senior vice president of corporate communications and sustainability at DeLaval, Lars Johansson, added: “The future of sustainable and profitable agriculture is in the hands of young farmers providing nutritious and sustainable food to a growing population.

“We are very pleased to further deepen our collaboration with CEJA and by doing so, also strengthen our commitment to the young farmers of Europe,” he added.