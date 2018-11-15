DeLaval announces partnership with CEJA at German fair
DeLaval and CEJA have today (Thursday, November 15) announced a collaborative agreement at EuroTier, the animal production international trade fair in Hannover, Germany.
The European young farmers’ representative organisation – CEJA – initially worked with DeLaval on a report titled ‘European Young Farmers: Building a Sustainable Sector’. It was launched during a conference at the European Parliament in September 2017.
CEJA president Jannes Maes said: “By signing this partnership agreement here at EuroTier, a key event for the EU livestock sector, DeLaval is making a strong commitment towards the young and future generations of EU farmers.
CEJA and DeLaval connect through our belief in innovation, our search for sustainability and the long-term approach in everything we do.
Senior vice president of corporate communications and sustainability at DeLaval, Lars Johansson, added: “The future of sustainable and profitable agriculture is in the hands of young farmers providing nutritious and sustainable food to a growing population.
“We are very pleased to further deepen our collaboration with CEJA and by doing so, also strengthen our commitment to the young farmers of Europe,” he added.
The collaborative agreement will continue into 2019. DeLaval is one of the principal sponsors of CEJA’s 60th anniversary celebration that will take place in Ypres, Belgium, on December 4, 2018.