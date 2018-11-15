Minister Doyle to open Veterinary Conference in Kilkenny
It has been announced today, (Thursday, November 15) that Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle, will officially open this year’s Veterinary Ireland Conference and AGM.
The event will take place on Friday, November 23, in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny.
The topics set to be discussed at the annual conference and AGM include the challenges posed by Brexit to the veterinary profession and members of the community as well as many other topical issues relevent to the faculty of veterinary.
Mixed veterinary practitioner Dr. Eithne Leahy will debate ‘One Health’ drawing on her experiences of using clinical work to get insights into farming systems, herd health and production levels when researching zoonotic risk and food security.
Joe Collins Chief Veterinary Adviser at the Donkey Sanctuary will deliver a presentation about the incoming EU Animal Medicines Regulations.
Representing the Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) Danny Holmes from Kerry will highlight the launch of FECAVA Antimicrobial Resistance and Hygiene Posters.
Practice management presentations will be covered by Declan Gahan from Veterinary Ireland Financial Services and David McKeown VDS.
The day will see the office of president of Veterinary Ireland pass from outgoing president Gerry Neary, to incoming president David McGuinness from Dundalk, Co. Louth.