‘Game could be up’ for another 230 post offices in rural Ireland

If a post master or post mistress in rural Ireland who wishes to retire or passes away, the future of that post office “is not guaranteed”, according to an Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice has recently expressed his fears that the “game could be up” for another 230 post offices.

He expressed his concern that the remaining 230 outlets are “still on the chopping block” and that it is “only a matter of time before some of these are also closed once their existing contracts expire”.

Earlier this year, a total of 390 post offices were offered exit packages by An Post – which led to 160 post masters and mistresses opting to retire.

“While An Post maintains that it will take the presence of a customer base, transaction levels and the proximity to other outlets into account when making a decision, this is still a huge blow for rural parts of Ireland.

“An Post has continuously stated its commitment to ‘endeavour to ensure’ that 95% of the population in rural areas will be within 15km of at least one post office and that ‘settlements with over 500 people’ will have a post office.