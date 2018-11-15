Man dies in Co. Antrim farmhouse fire

A man in his 50s has died in a farmhouse fire in Toomebridge, Co. Antrim last night (November 14, 2018).

Five firefighters were injured as they valiantly attempted to rescue the man and control the flames at the scene on the Carlane Road.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokeswoman said the thoughts and sympathies of crew members were with the family and friends of the man.

Emergency services were called at 8:04pm to the two-storey detached farmhouse.

Crews from Magherafelt and Antrim Fire Stations were on the scene for more than four hours as they attempted to rescue the man. However, conditions proved difficult.

“Firefighters encountered a severe fire on the first floor,” the spokeswoman explained. “Wearing breathing apparatus they entered the property and worked in intense heat and heavily smoke-logged conditions to rescue a man in his 50s.

Firefighters carried the man down to the ground floor where he was treated at the scene by both firefighters and ambulance personnel. He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and sadly later died.

“NIFRS would like to commend the breathing apparatus team for their valiant efforts in rescuing the man from the fire. Five firefighters were injured while carrying out the rescue.

“Four firefighters sustained minor burns and were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel – one of them required hospital treatment and was later discharged.

“The fifth Firefighter was taken to hospital with a concussion due to fallen debris inside the property. He was kept overnight and has since been discharged.”

Investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the PSNI.

The spokeswoman added that there was a smoke alarm fitted in the property; however, part of the investigation will consider if it sounded.