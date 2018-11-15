Feed machinery company Keenan hosting on-farm workshops

Feed machinery supplier Keenan, a subsidiary of Alltech, is organising a series of three interactive workshops around Ireland.

The workshops are operated under the company’s ‘Focus for 150’ programme, which focuses on the period around calving.

The workshops will be hosted by representatives from InTouch, Alltech’s on-farm nutrition support service, and will focus on the “four key pillars” of dry cow management: body condition score (BCS); optimal pre-calving minerals; management; and close up feeding nutrition.

Dates and locations of Keenan's workshops: Thursday, November 22, 11:00am – Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow;

Tuesday, December 4, 11:00am – Finuge, Listowel, Co. Kerry;

Thursday, December 6, 11:00am – Castlevennon, Banbridge, Co. Down.

“The 50 days before and the 100 days after calving is the most critical time of year for Irish farmers,” said Cathal McCormack, Alltech’s Ireland country manager.

He added that: “Getting it right during these 150 days will have a huge positive impact for the rest of the year, regardless of what time of year the farm is calving.”

As well as the workshops, Keenan will also be demonstrating their equipment, to coincide with their latest campaign, ‘The Result is in the Mix’.

James Brough, UK and Ireland manager for Keenan, said: “We all know that this year has been particularly tough for farmers, who are now being forced to use alternative forages for feeding this winter.