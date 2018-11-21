Video: Pristine family home on circa 18ac with equestrian facilities

Nestled in Grallagh, Loughrea, Co. Galway is Cherrynook farm. Presented as a gorgeous two-storey family residence, it also comes with well-stocked gardens, a stable yard and arena.

Comprising circa 18ac, Goffs Property brings the incredible opportunity to purchase this property at a guide price of €890,000.

According to the property agents, while located only 7.5km from Loughrea town, it is “both convenient to all local services and amenities, whilst also having numerous country pursuits within the immediate vicinity”.

Loughrea is a medieval town and was originally founded in 1236 by Richard de Burgo. Today, it is a bustling area providing a large range of amenities and activities. Including, but not limited too, are: pharmacies; butchers; shopping; restaurants; and pubs.

Cultural activities include: The Hooker Brewery; Oranmore Castle; Busy Bees – a children’s activity centre; and Rinville Park to name a few.

“Loughrea has a very busy social scene, enjoying local bands and festivals throughout the year,” commented the agents.

There is no shortage for golf enthusiasts, as Portumna Castle and Golf Club, as well as Loughrea Golf Club, are a 20 minute drive away from the property.

Provided for as well in Loughrea are primary and secondary schools.

Galway is only 49km in distance, while Dublin is 176km.

Cherrynook House

Cherrynook house is a two-storey family residence “presented in pristine condition throughout”.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hallway and inner hallway; a drawing room; a dining room; a TV lounge and conservatory; an ultra-modern kitchen – incorporating a dining and family area; a study/office; and a downstairs cloakroom.

Advertisement

Upstairs comprises: a master bedroom with an en-suite wet room, a Jacuzzi bath and walk-in wardrobe; five further bedrooms – two of which are en-suite and one with a walk-in wardrobe; a family bathroom; and a laundry room.

“The entire property is finished to a particularly high standing with high-spec features throughout.

“The house is further proofed with Cat5 in every room and all going back to a central hub in the inner hallway.”

The modern equipment available is:

A rainwater harvesting system;

A central vacuum system; and

Bose music system throughout.

Additional amenities include: well water; ground source heat pumps; under floor heating; ESB; and a septic tank.

Cherrynook Farm

Cherrynook is “very well maintained, [with] mature and well-stocked gardens”.

Outside the residence are two patio-areas.

There are a number of outbuildings including: two double garages with an area between them that can be used for storage; seven individual boxes; a tack room with a WC and WHB; and an outdoor, floodlit arena.