Tractors to trundle through north Tipp for top charities

Vehicles are being polished up and revved ahead of a tractor run in Co. Tipperary this weekend in aid of a number of worthy charities.

The fourth annual Knock Tractor Run is scheduled to take place in the north of the county, in Knock, near Roscrea.

The event is set to kick off on Sunday next, November 25, with registration at 12:00pm. Registering a vehicle costs €20, while there will be light refreshments and music after the run itself.

The tractor run is in aid of: North Tipperary Hospice (Roscrea branch); St. James’s Hospital Foundation; and the Dean Maxwell Community Unit, Roscrea.

Music acts set to take to the stage following the run include well-known musicians and entertainers Martin Delaney and Rock On Paddy.

A “kids’ tractor run” will kick off before the main event to allow children to get in on the act too, weather permitting.

Organisers are hoping to build on the success of previous years with a good turn-out this year, stating:

“We cater for all tastes in Knock – whether you’re looking for like-minded tractor-mad fans, you want to make it a family-friendly day or indeed just want to wind down in our social setting, we will have something for everyone.”