Carnaross Mart played host to the spring sale of the Monamore herd on Wednesday (June 7), with 100 milking stock and 30 heifer calves on offer.

The spring sale of the well-known Monamore herd was met with a brisk trade, according to auctioneer Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions.

According to Taaffe, animals on offer in the sale were purchased from buyers in counties Donegal, Kerry, Antrim, Wexford, and an all parts in between.

Monamore sale

The milking stock on offer achieved an average sale price of 2,731gns, with the top price of the sale going to Lot 43: Monamore Caspers Raven et (VG89-3YR).

This second-lactation cow produced 9,648kg of milk in her first lactation at 4.11% fat and 3.74% protein.

Sired by Claynook Casper-et, her dam is Monamore HY Raven (EX) who she sold for 6,600gns.

Lot 43: Monamore Caspers Raven et (VG89-3YR), sold for 6,600gns

Image: Taaffe Auctions

Following closely behind with a sale price of 5,950gns was Lot 62: Monamore KR Lila Z (VG86-2YR).

Fresh in her first lactation she was sired by Plain-Knoll King Royal-et and her dam is Monamore Armanis Lila Z. Lot 62: Monamore KR Lila Z (VG86-2YR), sold for 5,950gns

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The next highest price from the cow section went to Lot 18: Monamore Kroyal Darlene (VG88-3YR).

Calved since April 5, she is a potential third-generation EX94 cow. Her dam is Monamore PNH Darlene ET 1 (EX94) who has completed five lactations.

She was sired by Plain-Knoll King Royal-et and sold for 4,700gns. Lot 18: Monamore Kroyal Darlene (VG88-3YR), sold for 4,700gns

Image: Taaffe Auctions

Heifers

Prices in the heifer section reached 3,700gns; an average sale price of 1,105gns was achieved.

The top-priced heifer, Lot 43A, was the heifer calf of the top-priced cow Lot 43: Monamore Caspers Raven et (VG89-3YR).

This Siemers Rengd Parfect-sired heifer, born in February of this year, sold for 3,700gns. Lot 43A: A Siemers Rengd Parfect calf

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The next highest price for the heifer calves went to Lot 77A, a Farnear Delta-Lambda-sired calf from Lot 77: Monamore Royal Iris et.

Also born in February of this year, she sold for 1,850gns at Wednesday’s sale. Lot 77A: A Farnear Delta-Lambda-sired calf

Image: Taaffe Auctions