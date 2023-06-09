Sales of green diesel fell in April 2023 compared to where they would have been a year earlier, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Excise clearances of marked gas oil (green diesel) in April 2023 were 7% lower than in April 2022, the CSO has said.

The latest excise figures from the CSO come in the same month as the price of green diesel rose has risen by one cent, following the government’s move to phase out fuel price reduction measures .

Green diesel use

Paul McElvaney, statistician with the CSO, said: “Excise clearances in April 2023 of marked gas oil, primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and heating of larger buildings, were 7% lower than in April 2022.”

Advertisement

Clearances reflect the duty paid on fuel products when they arrive into the country, as opposed to when they are sold at the forecourt. Source: CSO



Fuels

The latest CSO figures on fuel excise clearances for April 2023 highlight that there has been a significant increase in kerosene use.

McElvaney said: “At 293 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in April 2023 were 4% lower than in April 2022. Autodiesel clearances were 8% higher than April 2021”.

“At 82 million litres, clearances of petrol in April 2023 were 4% higher than in April 2022, but were 9% lower than in April 2019”.

However McElvaney said kerosene clearances, which is mainly used for home heating fuel, were 32% higher in April 2023 than in April 2022.

Advertisement

Separately the CSO today published new figures which show 230 new tractors were licensed for the first time during May.

This figure is down by 20% when compared to the same month last year when 288 new tractors were registered.

During the first five months of the year, 1,267 new tractors were licensed for the first time, which is up from 1,221 in the same period in 2022.