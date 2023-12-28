Met Éireann has warned that power outages and severe disruption is likely to continue today (Thursday, December 29), as a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is now in place for Munster, Donegal and Connacht.

Crews from ESB Networks are responding to hundreds of power outages around the country.

Some of the badly affected areas include Co. Wexford, with over 850 premises without electricity as of this morning, according to the ESB.

In Clonard, Co. Wexford, 105 premises are facing power outages after heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning throughout the night. Large hailstones falling in Co. Wexford throughout the night. Source: Rory Cassidy

In Co. Kerry, over 200 customers are affected, between Kenmare, Kilflynn, and Causeway.

In Co. Cork, over 100 customers are currently affected spread out between Mayfield, Carrigshane, and Kilmoney.

Many power outages have been restored along the west coast of the country between last night and this morning.

However, 22 customers in Kilkee in Co. Clare remain without power, and 189 in the Glenties, Co. Donegal. A further 60 are affected in Achill.

Over 150 premises have been affected in Oughterard, Co. Galway.

94 premises are also awaiting services in Co. Cavan.

The ESB warn customers that storms can cause downed or damaged power lines, fallen live wires, fires and power outages. Clusters of affected areas, some of which have been repaired. Source: ESB

Met Éireann has also warned of localised flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Many local roads in Co. Cork have been reported as flooded by Cork County Council.

The council’s severe weather assessment team met this morning in response to the updated weather warnings, to review ongoing preparations.

Council response crews and contractors have been put on notice and are on standby.

Sandbags and pumps have been deployed while crews also remain on standby in areas known to be affected by coastal flood events.

River levels continue to be monitored and while they are rising, there are no immediate concerns.

Demountable flood barriers have been erected in both Mallow and Fermoy as a precautionary measure.

The council confirmed there are no reports of any significant damage to property and high tides have passed without incident.