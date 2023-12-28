Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett, today (Thursday, December 28) announced that twelve proposals to promote organic production have been awarded funding of €1.1 million.
These proposals were called for in July, and the DAFM suggested projects then included: Encouraging conversion, promoting organic produce in schools and canteens, improving traceability, and preventing food fraud.
Minister Hackett stated today: “Earlier this year, I announced a call for projects to promote organic production in Ireland, in line with the European Organic Action Plan.
“I want to thank all the applicants for the quality of the wide and varied proposals that were received by my department.”
The minister announced the funding in July, which was then said to be an allocation of €1.5m to support projects based on the EU Organic Action Plan.
The €1.1m that was announced today, according to Minister Hackett, will “cover a very broad area, from living mulches, to advisory support for organic farmers to the potential for organic butter, and everything in between.
“This call will further support the Programme for Government target of 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030,” she added.
Ireland’s Programme for Government has set a target of more than tripling the organic land area by 2027 to approximately 336,000ha.
The call, Hackett said, is “the first of its kind for the organic sector,” and that “innovative proposals, and the successful applicants. will now be engaging in a range of activities to highlight the benefits of organic production in Ireland”.
Minister Hackett continued: “I wish all participants well, and I look forward to the successful application of their projects in a way that will encourage further engagement in, and development of, the organics sector in Ireland.
“This is a further important element in the support structure for the sector that is being put in place. I look forward to seeing the results and impacts of these projects over the next year.”
Promoting organic production
In July, Minister Hackett announced a public call by her department for innovative proposals to promote the multi-functional benefits of organic farming in Ireland.
The list of the 12 successful applicants is set out below:
Company Application ACA Tipperary This project will support and expand the ability of private agricultural advisors to provide relevant advice to organic farmers. National Organic Training Skillnet The establishment of an Organic & Biological Living Lab Programme to bring together farmers and researchers to facilitate research and co-ordinate knowledge sharing. National Organic Training Skillnet The creation of a substantive library of instructional videos covering all aspects of conversion to organic farming. National Organic Training Skillnet This project provides for the purchase of trial equipment to be used in practical organic training programmes for small-scale dairy production. Irish Organic Association The visual content campaign will showcase all relevant sectors including, beef, sheep, dairy, cereals and pulses, horticulture, poultry/eggs and aquaculture. It will seek to capture what Irish organic operators can deliver, from high-quality produce to increasing environmental protection to enhancing animal welfare. Irish Organic Milk Producers Ltd Waterford A pilot project will investigate the use of Organic Milk to make both Organic Butter and Organic Skimmed Milk Powder. Organic Growers of Ireland The OGI’s mission is to represent, support, grow and educate the growers that contribute to the Irish organic horticultural sector. Dr. Jack Fahey This study aims to investigate the potential benefits of employing living mulches in organic tillage practices by comparing the growth, weed suppression, soil health, and crop yield of living mulch systems to traditional methods. Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-Op Society Ltd This project will develop a business plan examining the possibilities for a newly formed farmer owned organic dairy co-op in Ireland. Limerick Community Grocery CLG Market research on school-based procurement options with creation of relatable visual promotional materials and a range of ready to eat organic meals to test the market. Irish Agroforestry Forum The “Cultivating Agricultural Resilience through Organic Farming with Trees” aims to raise awareness about sustainable practices, healthy food, and the environment and includes farmer-led trials, farm walk tours, and farmer meet-ups showcasing the benefits of trees for organic farming. Organic Trust To organise, promote and run a National Organic Food Fair that will include collaborating with organic food traders, producers and retailers to showcase Organic produce in Ireland.