Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett, today (Thursday, December 28) announced that twelve proposals to promote organic production have been awarded funding of €1.1 million.

These proposals were called for in July, and the DAFM suggested projects then included: Encouraging conversion, promoting organic produce in schools and canteens, improving traceability, and preventing food fraud.

Minister Hackett stated today: “Earlier this year, I announced a call for projects to promote organic production in Ireland, in line with the European Organic Action Plan.

“I want to thank all the applicants for the quality of the wide and varied proposals that were received by my department.”

The minister announced the funding in July, which was then said to be an allocation of €1.5m to support projects based on the EU Organic Action Plan.

The €1.1m that was announced today, according to Minister Hackett, will “cover a very broad area, from living mulches, to advisory support for organic farmers to the potential for organic butter, and everything in between.

“This call will further support the Programme for Government target of 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030,” she added.

Ireland’s Programme for Government has set a target of more than tripling the organic land area by 2027 to approximately 336,000ha.

The call, Hackett said, is “the first of its kind for the organic sector,” and that “innovative proposals, and the successful applicants. will now be engaging in a range of activities to highlight the benefits of organic production in Ireland”.

Minister Hackett continued: “I wish all participants well, and I look forward to the successful application of their projects in a way that will encourage further engagement in, and development of, the organics sector in Ireland.

“This is a further important element in the support structure for the sector that is being put in place. I look forward to seeing the results and impacts of these projects over the next year.”

Promoting organic production

In July, Minister Hackett announced a public call by her department for innovative proposals to promote the multi-functional benefits of organic farming in Ireland.