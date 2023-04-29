After years of requests from fans at its live shows, midlands group Ruaile Buaile which describes itself as a five-piece ‘twisted trad band,’ has released its own high energy version of ‘The Bog’ (The Rattlin’ Bog) to all music platforms.

This twist on an old classic has Ruaile Buaile signature written all over it. With high tempo, rooted in tenor banjo and fiddle, and the group’s unmistakeable vocals, it’s set to get the crowds moving and singing along.

Ruaile Buaile formed in 2011. In 2021, renowned musician, Cathal Guinan, on fiddle, joined the band, followed by Sean Bourke on banjo this year.

Along with original members, Niall Kelly, vocals and guitar, Jack Godley, percussion and Shane Lynam, vocals and bass, the quintet is entertaining audiences with a bigger than ever sound.

“Cathal has uncles and cousins who run farms and he worked on them a lot over the years. The other members grew up next door to farms, and spent some time on them,” Shane Lynam said.

Advertisement

“We are all too familiar with ‘raring’ turf and spending wonderful summers on the bog.”

Ruaile Buaile

Their rural themes strike a chord with many, according to Shane. “A good portion of our audiences come from rural areas and definitely identify with rural themes in our music,” he said.

“People are very supportive of us and we are extremely grateful. We try to cater for all ages and areas in some way.”

From upbeat old Irish favourites to ground-thumping trad, and unique twists on recent day classics, the collective has been bringing its rousing shows around the country and stormed the last three Electric Picnics.

“Collectively our main influences are in the Irish traditional music and Irish folk/ballad styles. Individually, we have a variety of influences, from bluegrass to country, and rock to reggae,” Shane said.

Advertisement

After great success with its version of ‘Maniac 2000’, Ruaile Buaile’s version of ‘The Bog’ looks poised to follow in its footsteps.

‘The Bog’ music video has been released on Ruaile Buaile’s YouTube channel and all social media channels.

Shot by Mark Bennett from Mullingar, under the watchful eye of Mick Bracken, also from Mullingar, the video showcases the scenery of the band’s beloved base of Co. Offaly.

There are a lot of laughs, thanks to the acting of Michael Buckley with cameos from the five members of the group. The track was recorded and mixed by Joe Egan in Nutshed Studios, Clara.

Ruaile Buaile has a busy few months ahead, with lots of gigs scheduled for around the country.