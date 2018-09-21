Ploughing competitions draw to a close…here’s a look back

Official competitions drew to a close yesterday (September 20) at the National Ploughing Championships.

However, a few competitors set up shop on an area of grass in the trade arena to keep the ploughing truly at the ‘Ploughing’ today (September 21).

Ploughing updates

AgriLand brought you updates from the competitions throughout the week, as well as results from each day. In case you missed anything, we’ve added the videos throughout the article below.

You can also check out AgriLand on YouTube for more videos.

Winners

Some of the big winners were: Eamonn Tracey – senior conventional;

John Whelan – senior reversible;

Frank Cullen – under-28 conventional;

Stephen Whelan and Eric Wickham were joint first in the under-28 reversible class;

Michael Holden – Macra conventional;

Rachel O’Driscoll – farmerette;

Steve Tracey – novice;

James O’Sullivan – under-21 class;

James Prendergast – three-furrow conventional;

Jeremiah Delaney – special horse plough class.

Friday ploughing

Current All-Ireland champions Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan took to the fields, while John Tracey (former All-Ireland champion) and John Slattery joined the exhibition.

Located just across from the amusements, competitors had a host of entertainment in the background – a big change from the relative calm of the fields.

Competitors were finishing their opening splits when AgriLand visited the demonstration and a large number of spectators had gathered.

Plenty of members of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) looked on and gave the competitors a helping hand.

The demonstration also afforded spectators the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about the competition itself.