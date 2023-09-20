Macra has broken the Guinness World Record for the most persons simultaneously throwing wellington boots.

A total of 995 persons gathered at the National Ploughing Championships today (Wednesday, September 20) and threw wellies in the air.

This surpassed the young farmers’ organisation’s target of 800 people throwing wellies at the same time – and the previous world record of 792.

The attempt was carefully orchestrated to adhere to all Guinness World Records guidelines, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

And while those at the Ploughing this year certainly need their wellies for wearing, Macra provided separate ones for throwing. However, the organisation encouraged people to bring a welly for donating to a worthy cause. Macra president Elaine Houlihan

Speaking to Agriland after the success, Macra president Elaine Houlihan said that “panic set in” they weren’t near the 800 mark.

“I came up to the roadway and got people down,” she said. “I’m delighted to say we got 995 people on the day to throw a wellie.”

“It’s hard to put into words exactly how much it actually even means to the organisation,” she added.

“It was something that I always thought would happen but when it comes to the day you always have that tiny bit of doubt.

“I have to thank the McHughs (Anna May and Ann Marie) for backing us; some might say this was a daft idea but they never saw it as that so they gave us the encouragement to keep going.”

Houlihan also appeared on Agriland’s Ploughing livestream, in association with UPMC, yesterday (Tuesday, September 19), where she spoke about issues affecting young farmers.

“Macra’s big ask in this year’s budget is around succession,” she said.

“We need more young farmers. If we don’t have farmers in rural communities, we don’t have rural communities.”