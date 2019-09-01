Plenty of time to plant a green cover

There is still plenty of time to plant cover crops. Whether you are a participant in the Green Low-Carbon Agriculture Emissions Scheme (GLAS) or not, a green cover is a great way of catching nutrients in the soil and preventing over winter losses.

The old phrase a day in July, a week in August and a month in September, still rings true so maybe have a look to fast establishing crops at this time of the year. Brassica crops are quick to get off the ground, but watch out when sowing these crops in a rotation with oilseed rape.

Different species will also have different types of roots which can help to improve soil structure.

Remember, GLAS participants should sow by September 15 and must sow a mix of two crops.

While mixed species create more bio-diversity, it is important to remember that planting a cover crop is better than sowing none. Plant a crop that suits your system – whether there’s one species or 12 it will be an improvement on bare stubble.

Here’s a reminder of the choices and seed rates.

GLAS-approved crops and minimum seed rates: Buckwheat: (30-40kg/ha);

Clover – crimson/berseem: (10-15kg/ha);

Forage rape: (3-5kg/ha);

Mustard: (6-10kg/ha);

Oats: (75-100kg/ha);

Black oats: (75-100kg/ha);

Phacelia: (2-5kg/ha);

Rye: (65-80kg/ha);

Tillage raddish: (5kg/ha);

Vetch: (12kg/ha);

Leafy turnip: (5kg/ha);

Peas: (30kg/ha);

Beans: (90-100kg/ha).

Cover crops sown as part of GLAS cannot be grazed, sprayed off or inverted until December 1.