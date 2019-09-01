Department of Agriculture employee wins bronze at World Transplant Games

A Department of Agriculture employee brought home a bronze medal from the World Transplant Games 2019 recently.

Noel Marsden from Athlone, who works in Portlaoise, was on the 38-strong Transplant Team Ireland which won a total of 50 medals at the week-long event in Newcastle, Gateshead, in the UK. He made his mark in the swimming 50m backstroke event, with a time of 53.83 seconds.

Noel, who works in the department’s Basic Payments Scheme section, competed in the 30-39 years age category in: Petanque doubles, partnering with Jerome Lyness; swimming: 100m freestyle; swimming; backstroke 50m; swimming: breaststroke 100m; and badminton: doubles, partnering with Tommy Marrett.

He was thrilled to be awarded a bronze medal. “It’s been a great week and great seeing old friends and meeting new friends,” Noel said. “My daughter, Ava, told me to bring home a medal so hopefully she will be happy now,” said Noel, who received a kidney transplant in 2017.

“It was a brilliant experience, and a privilege to be part of a great Irish team. The team spirit is so great that I can’t wait for the next meet-up with the friends I’ve made. It was lovely for other Irish athletes to support us at the swimming and to be able to support my team mates during their events.

“The games themselves were very competitive. It was great to see over 2,000 participants who have had successful organ transplants competing to the best of their abilities.

Grateful

“I was delighted to bring home a bronze in swimming the 50m backstroke. It was a nice reward for all the early morning swimming and hard training that I have been doing before and after work. I hope I’ve done my donor proud and am grateful to anyone who has made a similar decision,” said Noel.

“The biggest reward is to be able to participate and I was only able to because someone decided to become an organ donor.

With this in mind, I would ask anyone who wishes to become an organ donor to talk to their loved ones about their wishes and to get an organ donor card by texting DONOR to 50050 for a free donor card.

“Even with the talk of an opt out system being introduced to Ireland, it’s important to talk to your loved ones about your wishes.

“The European transplant and dialysis games are in Dublin next year, from August 2 to 9, so anyone interested in competing or supporting the team would be more than welcome. I’m enjoying time off this week with my family and friends, but back in training again next week, with the games in Dublin my motivation.”

Noel previously participated in the European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships in Finland in 2016 where he got a medal for swimming, and the British Games in 2017 while still on dialysis. This was his first World Transplant Games, making it all the more exciting to scoop a bronze medal.

Lucky

James Nolan from Kilcullen travelled home from the games with the team and his loyal supporters, wife Emma and son Andrew James. James didn’t make it onto the medals podium but said he really enjoyed the experience.

Following one of his events, the 400m race, where he just missed out on a medal, the fourth-generation, award-winning butcher whose sister Catherine donated a kidney to him 32 years ago, recalled a great experience.

Sitting at the opening ceremony the other night with 2,600 people united by organ donation, there was a tangible appreciation for life from everyone. Seeing old friends, making new ones, the games make you stop and think about how lucky we are.

“Having Emma and Andrew James here and being able to call Catherine, my donor, to say thank you is what it is all about. Life is precious and this reminds me of how lucky I am.”

The team’s final medals tally was 17 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze, which earned it an 11th place position on the leaderboard among 56 countries.

Regardless of individual successes in competition, the spirit of goodwill and appreciation for the gift of life was palpable. New friendships were forged and old friendships reignited within the team and with people from all over the world, all of them sharing a common bond and showcasing the success of organ donation.

Competing for Transplant Team Ireland were 29 men and nine women, ranging in age from 16 to 81. They have all received transplants including: one heart; one lung; one bone marrow; four liver and 31 kidney.

There were appearances at the event from golfer Lee Westwood and former Newcastle United premier league footballer Alan Shearer. Andy Cole, former Manchester United and Newcastle footballer who has had a kidney transplant since retiring from football, was also there.

Graham Wylie, who is chairman of the World Transplant Games 19 and who owns the Close House golf course where the Irish golfers were successful in securing medals, was present too.

A video message was sent by soccer legend Niall Quinn as well as the Abu Dhabi Rose of Tralee Karen Cashman whose sister Edel is a liver transplant recipient.

Those interested in becoming donors should visit: www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card.

You can also download the Irish Kidney Association’s digital organ donor to your smartphone. Your wishes to be an organ donor can also be included on the new format driving licence which is indicated on the back of the card by code 115.