Talks fall through between protesters and factory in Laois

Talks between individual farmer protesters and a meat processor in Co. Laois have fallen through, resulting in a resumption of demonstrations, it is understood.

Protesters outside the factory – Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois – had come to an arrangement with management at the factory for demonstrators to stand down and allow a limited supply of cattle to be let into the plant in order to facilitate talks.

The deal, initially made yesterday, Friday, August 30, fell through when, according to protesters at the plant, the factory “went back on their end”.

Speaking to AgriLand, a protester said that four loads of beef were allowed out of the plant to get the meeting.

However, the meeting came to a halt with no concessions agreed and lorries were driven up to the factory.

According to demonstrators, lorries “tried to ram through people” to get past before eventually conceding and pulling back.

It is also claimed that factory staff were recording the scenes on their phones “looking for an excuse to place an injunction on people”.

Protesting farmers said that this comes following concessions made during the week to facilitate Chinese inspections.

Owner of the plant, Dawn Meats, has been contacted for comment on the matter.