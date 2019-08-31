‘We cannot and will not condone illegal blockading of meat plants’ – Beef Plan

The Beef Plan Movement has stated that it “cannot and will not” condone the illegal blockading of factories.

In a statement, issued by the group’s co-chairman Hugh Doyle and Eamon Corley, the movement said it will continue to support farmers that want to exercise their right to peaceful protest.

The communication follows a decision in the High Court yesterday, Friday, August 30, whereby a permanent injunctions were upheld to prevent illegal blockading across all Dawn Meats plants, with similar orders given for other factories too.

The statement outlines: “In accordance with ABP and Dawn Meats they recognise people’s constitutional and civil right to a peaceful protest. They have requested that there is no illegal blockading of their premises.

“Beef Plan’s position is the same and we have no intention of interfering with people’s constitutional and civil right to attend legal protests.

Beef Plan supports the constitutional and civil rights of all farmers to peaceful protests in support of their livelihood.

“We cannot and will not condone the illegal blockading of factories.

“We recommend that all farmers adhere to the law of the land if they decide as an individual to support the protest,” the statement concludes.

Named Farmers

Yesterday, Dawn Meats issued a statement welcoming news from the High Court that named farmers in the injunction taken by the meat processor have consented to abide by the court orders.

The injunction granted by the High Court last Tuesday, August 27, was brought by Dawn Meats against nine named farmers, namely: Max Delahunty; Jack Frisby; Declan Ryan; Liam Cunningham; James Kennedy; John Hassett; Michael Power; James O’Shea; and Tom Fitzpatrick.

A spokesperson for Dawn Meats said: “We are pleased that the named individuals covered by our previous injunction in relation to our Grannagh facility have today consented to permanent injunctions preventing illegal blockading and intimidation across all plants.

The permanent injunction extends to all unnamed persons engaging in the illegal blockades and intimidation at all Dawn Meats facilities.

The processor representative continued, adding that the “illegal nature of the protest activity has made it necessary to protect our business, our employees, our supplier farmers and our customers who depend on us being able to operate”.