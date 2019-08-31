Minister Creed meets with Cork protesters

Minister Michael Creed has met with farmer protesters who “by and large” were from Co. Cork, today, Saturday, August 31.

A spokesperson for the minister confirmed to AgriLand that a meeting did take place, which is understood to have also included two representatives of the Beef Plan Movement.

AgriLand understands that the Beef Plan Movement was requested by the protesting farmers – who up to now had not been acting under the banner of any particular farm organisation – to represent them at the meeting.

According to a Beef Plan spokesperson, the meeting came about after an agreement between protesters and management at ABP Bandon – which would have allowed a visit by officials from China to go ahead on Monday, September 2 – fell through.

Apparently, the minister saw fit to intervene, and the farmers concerned carried out a poll among themselves – through WhatsApp – in which the Beef Plan Movement was nominated to speak on their behalf.

The farmers who were represented at today’s meeting were not all from Bandon, but are understood to have been “by and large” from the Co. Cork.

According to the Beef Plan spokesperson, the meeting was tense, with the farmer representatives highlighting that “more could have been done” during the talks that resulted from the original wave of protests that were spearheaded by the Beef Plan Movement.

However, the spokesperson was keen to highlight that Minister Creed “dealt well” with the meeting and “seemed to acknowleged the issues that were highlighted”.

According to the spokesperson, the minister said he would make efforts to put a mechanism in place that would allow price to be discussed. The minister had previously said that he cannot directly intervene in the market price for beef.

Minister Creed also highlighted the long-term prospects for improvements in the sector that emerged from the talks earlier this month, such as the imminent review of the beef grid.

“The minister understood the issues. He’s in the middle and he’s trying to please everyone. I very much believe that he is going to make a huge effort in the coming weeks,” the Beef Plan spokesperson told AgriLand.