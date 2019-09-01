2,100 ewe lambs sold at the Mayo Mule and Greyface premier sale

Mayo Mule and Greyface Group held its premier sale at Aurivo Mart, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, on Friday and Saturday last, August 23 and 24.

Over 3,000 sheep were entered over the two sales – with 2,250 ewe lambs and 1,100 hoggets on offer.

The ewe lamb sale took place on Saturday last, August 24, at 11:00am. There was a lively trade reported, with ewe-lamb prices increasing by €7/head – from €120/head in 2018 up to €127/head this year.

There was a clearance rate of 99%, with 2,100 ewe lambs finding new homes.

John and Frank Morahan were awarded first prize for their Woodview Flock, which sold for a top price of €210. Tom Staunton received second prize for his Maskview Flock, which sold for €200.

Ewe lamb prices: 160 lambs: €87-100/head;

640 lambs: €101-120/head;

1,000 lambs: €121-140/head;

230 lambs: €141-160/head;

40 lambs: €165/head.

A spokesperson for the Mayo Mule and Greyface Group said: “Overall, the ewe lamb trade at this year’s sale offered great value to buyers; they were met with a yard of 2,250 top-quality mule ewe lambs which was a credit to all group members.

“The quality of the stock is somehow managing to improve year-on-year,” the spokesperson added.

Hogget sale

The hogget sale took place on Friday last, August 23, at 9:00am.

“Hogget purchasers were selective this year, with an emphasis on quality and strength. Overall, there was a steady trade with good value for buyers,” the spokesperson concluded.

Hogget prices: 230 hoggets: €100-150/head;

670 hoggets: €150-200/head;

200 hoggets: €200-220/head.

The returns were up €8/head on 2018 figures. This year, 1,100 hoggets sold for an average of €170/head; while last year, 800 hoggets averaged €162/head.

John and Frank Morahan received the top price of €220 on the day, with first prize hogget winners.

The Mayo Mule and Greyface Group will host its next sale on Saturday, September 7, at Aurivo Mart, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo – with 1,000 lambs; and 200 hoggets on offer.