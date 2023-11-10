EDF Renewables Ireland has today (Friday, November 10) announced plans to develop a 30 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Co. Roscommon.

The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm could power more than 20,000 homes.

It would be located approximately 14km northwest of Athlone town, in the townlands of Kilmass, Rahara, Longfield, Grange and Corralea.

EDF is intending to submit a planning application and an environmental impact assessment report (EIAR) for the project in late 2024.

Subject to planning permission, the company said that the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2028.

EDF is currently gathering wind data and mapping environmental constraints on the site which will be used to develop a preliminary wind turbine layout.

The company is also undertaking ecology, noise, landscape, and visual assessments at the site.

It is understood that the project could consist of up to five wind turbines with tip heights of up to 180m.

The final layout of the wind farm and the number of turbines will depend on the environmental studies and feedback from local communities, EDF said.

EDF Renewables Ireland said it is “committed to keeping local people informed about its projects”.

Information about the proposed wind farm is being distributed to homes within 2km of the site this week, ahead of further public consultation taking place.

Commenting on the announcement, Jenny Howard, head of development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said:

“Projects like Carrowkeel Wind Farm are essential if Ireland is to increase its security of supply, lower energy costs and meet its target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

“This is a significant project for the local area, and EDF Renewables is committed to being a good neighbour.

“We will be consulting closely with members of the local community at all stages of the project to keep them updated on its progress, and if the project is consented and constructed, we look forward to supporting local initiatives through the creation of a community benefit fund,” she added.