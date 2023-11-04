A 116ac holding being offered for sale in Co. Roscommon could be of interest to buyers hoping to avail of potential rewards for carbon storage, according to the selling agent.

The land and bogland at Cloonaholly, Lisacul, Castlerea, being sold by private treaty, has an asking price of €275,000.

Selling agents RE/MAX Team Earley described the holding, which was placed on the market this week, as a “biodiversity wonderland”.

Roscommon

The property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, has over two miles of river frontage along the Annaderryboy River and also shares its borders with Lough Adreen.

Approximately 20ac of the Roscommon holding is dedicated to pastures, “offering ample opportunities for agricultural pursuits”. This part of the holding has been used to produce fodder in recent times.

“The remaining land predominantly comprises pristine boglands, which play a crucial role in our ecosystem as vital carbon sinks, promising future value in an environmentally conscious world,” the selling agent said.

A botanist has recorded over 100 wildflowers and plants on the site, including rare and delicate species such as orchids, sundews, mosses, lichens, and bog myrtle.

The area is also home to wild deer, hares, otters, badgers and a selection of birds such as mallards, swans, kingfishers, snipe and pheasants.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) recently launched a public consultation on the development of a national carbon farming framework .

Carbon farming aims to sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and store it in soils and reward farmers for reducing emissions and increasing carbon sequestration.

Work is also underway in the European Union to develop a certification framework for carbon farming.

Although both proposals are still being developed, Cathal Meares from RE/MAX Team Earley told Agriland that the Roscommon land could appeal to someone willing to take a chance on getting rewarded for carbon storage in the future.

Meares said that there has already been enquiries about this “fine piece of land” particularly given the asking price for the size of the holding.