As the winter evenings draw in, a heartwarming transformation is taking place within the rural community of Gortaganny, a small village on the north-westerly rim of Roscommon, bordering Co. Mayo.

The community centre, situated halfway between Loughglynn and Ballyhaunis, is home to the latest ‘Fit Farmers’ lifestyle intervention delivered by Roscommon Sports Partnership in the county.

‘Fit Farmers’ has attracted widespread acclaim since it was founded in 2019, by dynamic nurse Laura Tully.

Laura facilitates the programme with Roscommon Sports Partnership to improve the health of farmers through health education, empowerment and mentorship.

Outcomes of previous programmes have been outstanding in terms of weight loss; reductions in abdominal circumference; increases in strength; cardiovascular fitness and positive mental and social health, according to Laura.

Farmers meet weekly for six weeks to participate in the programme which is fully funded via the Department of Health, Healthy Ireland coffers.

A two-hour session includes health assessments; health promotion workshops; physical activity workouts and social support.

“21 farmers, typically known for their resilient work ethic and dedication to their land and their animals, have signed up for the health intervention this winter,” Laura said.

“This newfound focus on their own health is not just about surviving the long winter evenings, but about securing a healthier and more sustainable future for themselves and their families.

“Farmers in Ireland have a poor personal heath profile with significantly higher mortality rates from cardiovascular disease, cancers and any cause of death than other occupational groups,” she added.

The programme aims to educate farmers to prioritise their own health and wellbeing.

Education is provided on the importance of movement; healthy eating; sleep; stress control in line with the national physical activity plan and Healthy Ireland Framework.

Having worked with hundreds of farmers across the region, Laura said that simplifying science and delivering simple, practical advice in a meaningful way is pivotal to the success of ‘Fit Farmers’.

“A couple of year ago, I struggled to get farmers to engage with my work but we’ve turned a corner, farmers are stepping up to the mark now; I’ve had to compile a waiting list such is the demand for places,” she explained.

“They are hearing from their peers of the positive impacts and coming forward to ask for health help,” she added.

Drystock farmers, Jim and Gaye Barrett, both in their 60s, signed up when they saw the Gortaganny programme advertised within three miles of their home.

Any initial reluctance from Jim, who is recovering from a heart attack last year, was dissipated when a phone call from his medical team on the day the programme started, recommending interventions to lower his cholesterol.

“Hearing my cholesterol was high was the stimulus I needed to go, I’m glad I did, Laura has a great way with people. I’m learning a lot about healthier eating, the importance of movement and good quality sleep,” Jim said.

“I enjoy meeting everyone there and the exercise sessions are good fun,” Jim added and said he is looking forward to this week’s programme which focuses on heart health with guests Croí, heart health charity.

74-year-old farmer, Joe Diskin also had initial reservations about joining the Gortaganny programme.

“Being so used to being at home and not mixing, I felt uneasy about going out and joining a new group but there was a warm welcome and I’m so glad I joined,” Joe said.

“I really enjoy the movement. The music is fabulous and helps you move better. We are doing exercises I never knew existed; I’m walking more briskly and and working on improving my balance,” he added.

Joe was speaking as he returned from a bracing walk in Ballyhaunis before getting ready to try a wood fire sauna on the shore of Lough Errit locally.

He said that he finds that the group gives great positivity. “Doing things with a group gives out a great energy, I’d hate to miss a night.”

Local building contractor, Gerry Flanagan, is also benefitting from the Gortaganny programme. “It’s great to be with the lads doing something for the long evenings. I’m working on improving my sleep and reducing hip pain.

“We are only three weeks into it but I’m already feeling it’s doing me good,” Gerry said.

Many of the participants are meeting for additional Sunday ‘walks and talks’ hosted by Laura which are boosting camaraderie, social connection and physical activity levels.

“The investment of time in their own health this winter will undoubtedly ensure longevity and prosperity long into the future,” she said.

Fit Farmers is funded by Health Ireland, supported by Roscommon Sports Partnership, Pobal, Sport Ireland and endorsed by Roscommon Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).