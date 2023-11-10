The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the theft of a quad and trailer from an outbuilding on the Clabby Road, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone.

The PSNI believes an earlier theft of a silver Mazda CX5 car is connected with the theft of the quad and trailer on the Clabby Road.

The car was reported stolen before 7:40a.m on Wednesday (November 8) from outside a house in the Killyliss Road area of Fintona.

PSNI Sgt Sproule said: “Officers later received a report shortly after 5:30p.m that the stolen car had been abandoned in a field in the Brookeborough area. Extensive damage had been caused to it.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we believe the stolen car was involved in a second burglary in the Fivemiletown area during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“During this report a quad and trailer were stolen from an outbuilding at an address on the Clabby Road. Damage was also caused to a gate.”

Sproule said enquiries are continuing into both of these reports.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in both the Killylass Road and Clabby Road areas during the early hours of Wednesday, November 8 to contact officers on 101 quoting 912 08/11/23 and 190 08/11/23,” he said.

Intruders

In a Facebook post, Andrew Kerr said his farm on the Clabby Road was broken into on Wednesday night between 1:38a.m and 1:55a.m.

Kerr’s Honda 420 quad and attached JFC trailer were stolen by the intruders, who he said used the Mazda car to “ram the security barrier” to gain access to the farm.

“After leaving the scene the criminals turned right on the Clabby Road heading towards Clabby village driving the quad and trailer closely followed by the damaged Mazda with the broken headlight,” he said.

“I would like to warn(n) the local community that thieves are active In the area and if they could check laneways and disused farmyards in the Fivemiletown/Cooneen/Clabby/Fintona areas in the event that the quad has been stored for later collection.”