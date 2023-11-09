New tractor registrations moved into the fast lane over “used” (imported) tractors last month, according to latest figures published today (Thursday, November 9).

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said there were 183 new tractors registered for the first time in October compared to 177 used tractors registered for the first time.

In total from January to October this year there have been 2,740 new tractor registrations in Ireland.

This compares with 2,195 used tractors registered over the same timeframe.

This shows there has been a very modest change, year on year, in the number of new tractors registered for the first time.

In 2022 between January and October there were 2,693 new tractors registered compared to 1,989 used tractors registered.

Vehicle registrations

According to the CSO overall there were a total of 7,801 new vehicles – including cars, good vehicles and other vehicles including tractors, registered for the first time last month.

There were also 5,925 used vehicles covering the same categories registered in October.

Dr. Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the transport section of the CSO, said the latest figures highlight a growing trend in Ireland.

“Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland demonstrating consumer preferences for climate friendly options.

“Almost half (45%) of all new private cars licensed were electric, PHEV or hybrid. The number of new electric cars licensed has grown by almost half (47%) from 14,707 between January and October 2022 to 21,667 in the same 10-month period of 2023,” Dr. van der Wielen added.

She also said that between January to October of this year, 37,714 of the new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 29,427 in the same period in 2022, which represents an increase of 28%.

Over the same time period, new diesel cars licensed have decreased by 4% according to the CSO.

It also said that latest data suggests that that Volkswagen was the most popular make of new car licensed last month followed by Skoda, Kia, BMW and Toyota.