Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane is calling on the government to allow her party’s legislation to establish a single authority to manage the River Shannon to progress.

The legislation, introduced by Sinn Féin TDs Claire Kerrane, Martin Kenny and Sorca Clarke, was debated in the Dáil back in November 2020.

This week, farmers from the Save Our Shannon Organisation (SOSO) told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine about the impact of flooding in the Shannon Callows.

“These farmers are experiencing the longest summer flood ever, with thousands of hectares of land under water preventing Farmers from grazing land and saving hay and silage,” Deputy Kerrane, who organised the deputation, said.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that a funding package totaling €800,000 will be available to support the farmers who have lost fodder.

The payment will be at a rate of €325/ha for farmers affected by fodder loss and will be paid on a minimum of 1ha and a maximum of 15ha.

“While Minister McConalogue has made a funding announcement this week, the wider issue here is the constant flooding and the threat this poses to farming in the Shannon Callows,” Kerrane said.

River Shannon

The Sinn Féin TD described the flooding of the River Shannon as “a vicious circle”.

“Flooding happens, it’s talked about, the water disappears, the discussion ends and then the flooding occurs again. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The bigger picture here is establishing a single agency to manage and take responsibility for the river.

“Doing so will protect farmers from this level of flooding and also allow them the freedom to farm and continue to the next generation. This is long overdue,” Kerrane said. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane Image: Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin introduced proposed legislation in October 2020 to establish a single authority to manage the River Shannon.

“The minister with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, stated that he needed nine months to prepare his own Government legislation to do the same thing – that was three years ago.

“The latest update I have from Minister O’Donovan is that the OPW are finalising legislative options to establish such an authority. This is ridiculous after three years.

“The legislation is sitting there and it is needed,” Deputy Kerrane said.

“Government should allow our legislation to progress to pre-legislative scrutiny and allow stakeholders, including the Save Our Shannon Organisation, to comment and engage on it.

“The government must work collaboratively to get this legislation made law and an authority established. There is no excuse for any further delay,” she added.