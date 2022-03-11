The most immediate way to help struggling pig and poultry producers is an increase in the farm gate price, according to an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) representative.

The cost and availability of farm inputs dominated the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Monaghan branch of the IFA in Castleblaney last night (Thursday, March 10).

Farmers outlined the stress and pressure that they are experiencing to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, who was the guest speaker at the event which was also attended by IFA president Tim Cullinan.

Pig and poultry

Given the dominance of the pig and poultry sectors in the region, chair of Monaghan IFA, Patrick McCormick explained that much of the attention was focused on the current financial crisis being experienced by these producers.

“There was a farmer there and his electricity bill has multiplied by three-and-a-half times. It’s unsustainable. The poultry sector is on a cliff edge and that was the point that was made to the minister,” he told Agriland.

“The most immediate help that we can get is an increase in the farm gate price.

“It was most disappointing that pig prices did not increase today. Pig farmers are depressed, angry and distraught. They don’t know where to turn.

“They were expecting an increase today. It didn’t happen,” McCormick outlined.

The IFA chair said that the cheap prices being paid by retailers for pig and poultry produce cannot continue as farmers “can’t afford that any longer”.

Food security

McCormick also said that farmers outlined their willingness during the meeting to help address food security concerns caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Farmers are willing to do whatever they can do, but we need assistance to do that.”

The IFA chair stated that the availability of land is currently a barrier to some farmers growing more crops, fodder and grass.

“There is a lot of land tied up with low input permanent pasture, traditional hay meadows and wild bird cover.

“Could some of that land be put back into more productive type agriculture while still being environmentally friendly? Maybe growing different types of crops that would help the environment but that would also create fodder?” McCormick asked.