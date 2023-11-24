A project examining peatland restoration in Ireland has today (Friday, November 24) claimed top honours at SciFest 2023.

Jack Shannon, a sixth-year student from Clongowes Wood College, Co. Kildare, was named SciFest STEM Champion 2023, for his project ‘Ireland’s Carbon Sinks – Remote Sensing for Monitoring Peatland Restoration’.

He will now go on to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, California next year.

Peatland restoration

Jack’s study used remote sensing techniques to monitor peatland restoration in Ireland.

Two distinct peatland sites, Clara bog in Co. Offaly and Keelbanada bog in Co. Roscommon, were investigated to assess the effectiveness of various technologies in tracking restoration progress and degradation.

These methodologies supply regular and precise data on restoration progress and degradation areas, enhancing restoration planning and management.

The project underscores the potential of remote sensing techniques for monitoring peatland restoration or degradation at multiple scales, which could contribute to Ireland’s climate action targets.

“Science is the cornerstone of modern life. It challenges us to question, to explore, and to innovate,” Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said.

“Jack, you have embodied these principles through your remarkable project, demonstrating an exceptional level of ingenuity and scientific acumen,” she added.

SciFest

Supported by Intel Ireland, Boston Scientific and EirGrid, SciFest is the largest all-island Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programme for second-level students in Ireland.

The national final, held in the Marino Conference Centre in Dublin today, was attended by student finalists from all over Ireland.

Since launching in 2006, more than 100,000 students have participated in the competition. Almost 12,000 students took part in this year’s event.

Sheila Porter, SciFest founder and chief executive, said that Jack’s accomplishment is a “shining example of how young minds like yours are crucial in shaping our understanding of the world and paving the way for future innovations”.

“As you prepare to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, California, know that you will provide inspiration for your peers who may be future scientists and innovators themselves,” she said.