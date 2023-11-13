ESB Networks crews continue to restore power as over 30,000 premises remain without supply following Storm Debi this evening (Monday, November 13).

Some 100,000 premises, including farms, around the country were without power this morning as storm force winds caused damage to the electricity network overnight.

As of 5:15p.m today, 34,000 premises remain without supply. ESB Networks said its crews will work late into the night to restore power to as many premises as possible.

However, due to the severity of damage and sustained high winds throughout the day, some premises will remain without supply overnight, the ESB said.

Advertisement

The main areas in which premises will remain without supply overnight include Athlone, Cavan, Drogheda, Dundalk, Longford, Mullingar and Tuam.

ESB Networks crews will mobilise again at first light tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14), to restore power to all remaining premises.

The ESB said it is important that anyone impacted who uses electrically powered medical devices contacts their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

People have been reminded to stay clear of fallen electricity wires and to report any damage to the network by calling 1800 372 999. Estimated restoration times are available on the ESB’s website.

Advertisement

Weather

Tomorrow will be a blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some showers are expected to be heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

It will continue to be breezy on Tuesday night with clear spells and passing showers. Showers will be most frequent across north Ulster. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 7°.

Wednesday (November 15), will see plenty of dry weather with sunny spells. However, there will be some showers, especially in northern coastal areas and in Atlantic coastal counties of the west and southwest.

Maximum temperatures will be 9° to 12°. Showery outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards on Wednesday night. Lowest overnight temperatures will be 5° to 8° in a moderate southwest breeze.