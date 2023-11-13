The ESB has said that farms are among the some 100,000 premises that are without power around the country this morning (Monday, November 13), as Storm Debi tracks across the country.

The ESB has told Agriland that storm force winds associated with Storm Debi has caused damage to the electricity network overnight, predominantly in western, midwest and midlands counties, affecting farms and many other premises.

As of 7:45 this morning, there were some 100,000 homes, farms and businesses without power, but this number may rise as the storm tracks eastwards.

The ESB said that all its available resources are being deployed, and ESB Networks crews will respond to all electricity outages when it is safe to do so.

The ESB has stressed that, if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, you should never, ever touch or approach these, as they are live and extremely dangerous.

If you come across any damage to electricity infrastructure, it should be reported to 1800 372 999.

A Status Red wind warning in place for eight counties expired at 9:00a.m this morning.

A Status Orange warning for wind remains in place until 10:00a.m for 19 counties, including the eight counties impacted by the Status Red warning.

These 19 counties are:

Carlow;

Dublin;

Kildare;

Kilkenny;

Laois;

Longford;

Louth;

Meath;

Offaly;

Westmeath;

Wicklow;

Cavan;

Monaghan;

Clare;

Kerry;

Limerick;

Tipperary;

Galway;

Roscommon.

Met Éireann has warned of severe and damaging gusts in these counties.

Possible impacts of Storm Debi in these 19 counties include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; dangerous travelling conditions; disruption to services; damage to power lines; and fallen trees or branches.

The entire country (including those counties under a Status Red or Status Orange warning) is under a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3:00p.m this afternoon.

This warning came into effect at midnight.

Fallen trees or branches; localised flooding, including wave overtopping; and hazardous travelling conditions are all possibilities around the country.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued its equivalent of an Status Orange warning – an Amber warning – for wind for counties Armagh and Down.

The Met Office said that Storm Debi is likely to bring very strong and disruptive winds to the southeast of Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

The Amber warning came into effect at 6:00a.m and will remain in place until noon.

The Met Office had already issued a Yellow warning for wind and rain for all of Northern Ireland, which came into effect at 3:00a.m and will remain in place until 2:00p.m.