Several parts of the country are being hammered by Storm Debi, with weather warnings of various levels currently in place.

At present, the last of the weather warnings is set to expire at 3:00p.m this afternoon (Monday, November 13) but what will the weather bring for the week beyond that?

According to Met Éireann, severe and damaging wind gusts are expected this morning, leading to some disruption. Heavy rain will become confined to Ulster during the morning with sunny spells and showers following to other areas.

There is a continued possibility of flooding in the west and north. Maximum temperatures today will be 10° to 13° with strong to gale force west or southwest winds, decreasing to fresh later in the day.

A mix of clear spells and showers are expected tonight (Monday, November 13), with the showers heaviest and most frequent across the southwest and west of the country. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in fresh southwest winds.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14) will be a blustery day, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, with some of the showers expected to be heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

It will continue breezy on Tuesday night with clear spells and passing showers. Showers will be most frequent across north Ulster. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 7° in a fresh westerly breeze.

The weather will become slightly drier on Wednesday (November 15), with plenty of dry and bright weather with sunny spells. However, there will be some showers, especially in northern coastal areas and later in Atlantic coastal counties of the west and southwest.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday should be 9° to 12° in a fresh southwest breeze. Showery outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards on Wednesday night. Lowest overnight temperatures will be 5° to 8° in a moderate southwest breeze.

It looks set to be cloudy and wet to start the day on Thursday (November 16) with outbreaks of rain. Rain will clear from the west and northwest of the country in the afternoon but persist elsewhere. Maximum temperatures on Thursday should be 8° to 11° in a light southwest or variable breezes.

Rain is expected to clear eastwards into the Irish Sea early on Thursday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the west. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 4° with a touch of frost possible in mostly light southwest winds.

A chilly start is expected on Friday (November 17) with bright spells and a few passing showers. However, thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain will develop in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures on Friday are expected to be 8° to 11° in a moderate southerly breeze.