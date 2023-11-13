There is a Status Red wind warning in place for eight counties this morning (Monday, November 13) as Storm Debi tracks across the country.

This warning – one of two Status Red warnings for wind that have been in effect this morning -came into effect at 5:00a.m and will remain in place until 9:00a.m.

Extremely gusty conditions will continue this morning, with a potential danger to life, according to Met Éireann.

The eight counties impacted are:

Dublin;

Kildare;

Laois;

Louth;

Meath;

Wicklow;

Offaly;

Westmeath.

Possible impacts of Storm Debi in these area include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; disruption to services and transport; significant power outages; and fallen trees or branches.

A Status Orange warning for wind remains in place for 19 counties, including the eight counties impacted by the Status Red warning.

The Status Orange warning came into effect at 2:00a.m this morning and is set to remain in force until 10:00a.m.

The 19 affected counties are:

Carlow;

Dublin;

Kildare;

Kilkenny;

Laois;

Longford;

Louth;

Meath;

Offaly;

Westmeath;

Wicklow;

Cavan;

Monaghan;

Clare;

Kerry;

Limerick;

Tipperary;

Galway;

Roscommon.

Met Éireann has warned of severe and damaging gusts in these counties.

Possible impacts of Storm Debi in these areas 19 counties include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; dangerous travelling conditions; disruption to services; damage to power lines; and fallen trees or branches.

The entire country (including those counties under a Status Red or Status Orange warning) is under a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain until 3:00p.m this afternoon.

This warning came into effect at midnight.

Fallen trees or branches; localised flooding, including wave overtopping; and hazardous travelling conditions are all possibilities around the country.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued its equivalent of an Status Orange warning – an Amber warning – for wind for counties Armagh and Down.

The Met Office said that Storm Debi is likely to bring very strong and disruptive winds to the southeast of Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

The Amber warning came into effect at 6:00a.m and will remain in place until noon.

The Met Office had already issued a Yellow warning for wind and rain for all of Northern Ireland, which came into effect at 3:00a.m this morning and will remain in place until 2:00p.m this afternoon.