Osmonds to cease trading in spring 2019

Animal health company Osmonds has announced its intentions to close in the next two months.

In a statement from the company, it was announced that Osmond Ireland On Farm Business Limited will close in an orderly fashion on February 28, 2019.

This decision was taken after a thorough evaluation of the on-farm business model and also its potential for the future, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

Regulatory changes, farming demographics and more sophisticated distribution channels have played a role in reducing the sustainability of a direct-to-farm business model.

“Against this background the decision to wind down the business has been taken with regret.

“It is with the greatest respect we are supporting the transition of our departing employees and agents as they move on to new opportunities and we wish them the very best for the future,” the representative added.

“We would also like to thank our customers for their support.”

The firm – which supplies a range of animal health and agricultural products from doses, minerals and vaccines to hoof care and sprays – has been a manufacturer and distributor of veterinary products in Ireland since 1932.

Operating through 28 sales representatives nationwide, the company also provided services in recent years such as milk sensitivity testing and faecal analysis.