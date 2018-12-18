National tractor competition is open: It’s time for your ‘Working Wonder’ to shine!

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA), in conjunction with AgriLand, is launching a country-wide tractor competition – namely ‘Working Wonders’.

Entries are being sought from any and all regions of the country; the competition is open to all makes/brands of tractor.

To enter the competition, click on this link.

The ‘noughties’

In the first category – what we like to call the ‘noughties’ – tractors are being sought that date from 2000 to 2009.

Their owners must primarily be involved in farming or agricultural contracting.

Tractors that date from 2010 or later will be considered, but only if they have more than 10,000 hours on the clock.

The ‘nineties’

In the second category – what’s fondly referred to as the ‘nineties’ – tractors must range from 1989 to 1999 in age.

How do you enter?

To enter, submit pictures or video footage online, by clicking on this link. The competition will remain open over the Christmas period (running for a total of six weeks).

The first 20 entrants each week will receive free tickets for February’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

One (weekly) winner will be short-listed each week. In each case, this will be the tractor that attracts the most online votes. Anyone and everyone will be able to vote – on the FTMTA’s website.

The owners of these six tractors will win FTMTA merchandise and, additionally, three pairs of tickets for the show.

And there’s more; all six tractors will be transported to and from the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show – free of charge – where they will be shown for the duration of the three-day event.

And, if that’s not enough, a full (free) valet service will be provided for each of the short-listed tractors – to ensure that they’re looking their best for the event.

So how does an overall winner emerge?

So, how is an overall winner (from the six short-listed tractors) decided upon?

Visitors attending February’s show will be asked to vote – by simply dropping their wrist-bands into the relevant collection point (placed beside each of the six short-listed tractors) as they leave the event.

Voting will close on the third day (Saturday, February 8) of the show – at noon. The overall winner will be announced before the event draws to a close – later that day.

The grand (€3,000) prize…

The lucky winner will then get his or her hands on €3,000 worth of tyres – kindly sponsored by FTMTA member firm AgriGear (based in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan).

It should be noted that all entries (tractors) must be taxed and insured.

Tractors that are short-listed must also be available – for transport to and from the show in Punchestown – from Monday, February 4, to Monday, February 11 – inclusive.

video footage or seven photographs (or, preferably, both). The photographs should include the following: Side profile;

Front of tractor;

Back-end of tractor;

Interior of cab;

Dashboard (including the hour-clock/odometer);

Any special or distinguishing feature.