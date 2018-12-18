Farmer’s will lodged recently worth €4.7 million

By Liam Collins

A farmer’s will worth over €4.7 million was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

Margaret Gorey, a farmer and housewife of Kilree, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, who died on December 29, 2017, has left €4,721,439 in her will.

Mary Finnegan, housewife and farmer, Balbray House, Robinstown, Navan, Co. Meath, died on June 25, 2017, leaving €2,551,141 in her will.

Christopher Farrell, a retired farmer of Senechalstown, Beauparc, Navan, Co. Meath who died on September 3, 2017, has left €2,246,656 in his will.

Stuart Scott, Tulnaree, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, who died on January 24, 2017, left €1,891,917.

Mara Murray, formerly of Curraghaboy, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, died on September 26, 2017, leaving €1,295,893.

Richard Lynam, a retired farmer of Rathfeigh, Tara, Co. Meath and formerly of Fermoyle East, Barna, Co. Galway, who died on October 17, 2017, left €1,342,405 in his will.

Peter Rowley, Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare, a retired farmer who died on July 7, 2017, left €1,181,463.

Sean Kenny, a dairy farmer of Springvalley, Summerhill, Co. Meath, who died November 4, 2017, left €806,802.

Last Will Procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.