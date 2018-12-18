Family members return to Roscommon farmhouse

Members of the family at the centre of the controversial sequence of events in recent days has returned to their farmhouse, according to local reports.

The family, two elderly brothers and their sister, were evicted from their house and farm on Tuesday last, with social media coverage of the incident attracting plenty of attention.

This was followed by an incident at 5:30am on Sunday morning last (December 16) where a large number of men wearing high-viz jackets confronted the security personnel occupying the repossessed house.

The confrontation led to eight of the security workers receiving injuries, with three of them requiring hospital treatment.

In addition, a number of vehicles were set on fire, and a security dog had to be put down as a result of injuries sustained.

According to local radio station Shannonside FM, one of the brothers and the sister have returned to their home near Strokestown, Co. Roscommon this evening (Monday, December 17).

Speaking on Shannonside, a friend of the family, Donal Hanley, said the family were left traumatised from the ordeal and are asking to be left alone.

He said that they are ordinary everyday people who just want to get on with their lives.