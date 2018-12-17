New app launched to ‘take the hassle’ out of replacing cattle tags

International company Datamars Agri has recently launched a new app for scanning and ordering replacement tags as well as ordering new tags for calves.

The app is called ScanTag and was launched by the company last Thursday, December 13.

Speaking to AgriLand, general manager at Datamars Agri, Richard Nolan, explained that he believes the new app will be of huge benefit for the farmer and will make the ordering of replacement tags easier and more accurate.

He also explained how the app works: “You go out to the animal that is missing their tag and open the app on your phone. The camera on the phone is then pointed at the tag that is still in the animals ear and it scans the barcode.

Once finished, assuming you have registered for the app, you simply place your order and it’s automatically gone into the system. From there, the tags are posted out to farmers the next day.

If – for any reason – the barcode is too dirty to read, the app will take a picture of the tag. The picture is then sent to the company’s office in Dublin.

A call can be made to the farmer to ensure the tag number is correct.

“It’s taking a day-to-day task for a farmer, and making it easier,” explained Nolan.

He added: “This assistance in compliance and management of the animal identification on farm is the first of its kind.”

According to the company, farmers feel that the app is a much simpler solution for ordering tags.

International giant Datamars is present in 97 countries globally and identifies 100 million animals per year.

Datamars manufactures and sells identification products for livestock, pets and textiles through sales and production facilities in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.