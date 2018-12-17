Trailer-load of alcohol worth ‘6-figure sum’ stolen from farm

Detectives have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer loaded with whisky and gin worth “a six-figure” sum in an overnight raid on a farm in the UK during the weekend.

Police in Paisley, Scotland, are continuing enquiries and appealing for information after a trailer containing the alcohol was stolen from a farm in Inchinnan yesterday (Sunday, December 16).

At around 1:30am on Sunday morning, a Southbar Transport trailer containing bottles of whisky and gin totalling a six-figure sum, was stolen from Nether Southbar Farm, Greenock Road, Inchinnan, according to local police.

Detective Inspector Ross MacDonald of Paisley Police Office said: “Enquiries are at an early stage into this high-value theft.

“Initial enquiries have revealed that two white trucks were seen in the area around the time of the theft and we are currently carrying out enquiries to establish if they were involved in this incident.

“At this time I would urge anyone who was in the area early on Sunday morning who either witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Paisley Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 1553 of December 16,” the inspector said.