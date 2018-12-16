Roscommon raid results in 3 taken to hospital

Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage and assault at a house at Falsk, Roscommon early this morning (Sunday, December 16) at 5.30am.

A number of people were injured during the incident, and three required hospital treatment, according to a statement issued by An Garda Siochana.

A number of vehicles were were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

According to RTE, the house in question was, with an adjoining farm, recently repossessed by a bank and the injured people – numbering eight in total – are security workers.

The security employees were apparently present at the house this morning when several men in high-viz jackets arrived and confronted them.

RTE reports that two of the three requiring hospital treatment have been discharged, while the third is to remain in hospital overnight.

According to local Roscommon media outlet The Democrat, the property was repossessed by a financial institution last Tuesday (December 11) when two elderly brothers and their sister were purportedly evicted by several men in black uniforms, believed to be part of a private security entity from Northern Ireland.

Below is a video shared by The Democrat, showing the aftermath of the raid.



