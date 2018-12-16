Roscommon raid results in 3 taken to hospital
Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage and assault at a house at Falsk, Roscommon early this morning (Sunday, December 16) at 5.30am.
A number of people were injured during the incident, and three required hospital treatment, according to a statement issued by An Garda Siochana.
A number of vehicles were were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.
According to RTE, the house in question was, with an adjoining farm, recently repossessed by a bank and the injured people – numbering eight in total – are security workers.
RTE reports that two of the three requiring hospital treatment have been discharged, while the third is to remain in hospital overnight.
According to local Roscommon media outlet The Democrat, the property was repossessed by a financial institution last Tuesday (December 11) when two elderly brothers and their sister were purportedly evicted by several men in black uniforms, believed to be part of a private security entity from Northern Ireland.
Below is a video shared by The Democrat, showing the aftermath of the raid.
The Democrat reports that the number of men who raided the house this morning was in the region of 70 in total, and that the house and farm had been occupied by security since the eviction on Tuesday through to this morning, when they were reportedly driven from the house.