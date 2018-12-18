Have you a flare for dairy farming…and writing?
AgriLand is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate to join the team as a Technical Journalist, with a special focus on dairy farming.
The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.
A good knowledge of – and passion for – dairy farming and the wider dairy sector is essential.
Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.
You must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check content. You must be able to work to a high standard whilst adhering to tight deadlines. A flare for writing is essential.
If you’re highly-motivated, enthusiastic, have an eye for detail and have a strong grasp of the English (written) language, then we can provide the opportunity.
Responsibilities:
- Reporting to the editor: You will be expected to work with a technical team on relevant stories and content;
- Writing and proof-reading: You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;
- Ideas: Working as part of a team you will pitch / follow up ideas and originate content;
- Production: The role will also see you involved in the production of a range of content for the website and social media channels.
Requirements:
- A knowledge of and a passion for dairy farming and agriculture;
- A graduate qualification in agricultural science or a related degree;
- Writing experience is an advantage, but not essential;
- You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;
- A full driving license and your own transport.
If you want to be part of a vibrant digital publishing team with a national remit, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to [email protected] by Friday, January 4 (2019).