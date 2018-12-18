Wacker Neuson unveils ‘contractor-spec’ loading shovel

Wacker Neuson has launched a new Deutz-powered loading shovel – namely the WL95 (pictured above).

The WL95 appears to be based on the previously-seen Weidemann 9080, which was first unveiled at last year’s Agrictechnica show in Germany.

The WL95 pictured here is notably different, however, in that it incorporates a Z-bar linkage on its front boom (unlike its Weidemann-badged counterpart).

Weidemann counterpart

At the time of its launch, Weidemann’s new 9080 (pictured below), which weighs 10.7t, brought the company into a new sector of the materials handling market; this is the German manufacturer’s biggest machine to date.

It’s fitted with a 156hp, four-cylinder Deutz engine. Engine capacity is 4.038L.

Maximum lift capacity is up to 5.3t; maximum lift height is 4.26m (to the attachment pivot point). The machine stands 3.11m tall (to the top of the cab); it spans 2.39m in width (depending on wheels/tyres).

The 9080 is fitted with a new hydrostatic transmission. It can be optionally specified with a 40kph top speed. However, ‘standard’ models are slower.

In related news, the wider Wacker Neuson Group, which encompasses the Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann brands, reported a marked rise in revenue and earnings during the first six months of 2018.

Financial performance

Revenue for the first half of this year rose by 8% – to a new record high of €825 million. In contrast, revenue during the first half of 2017 was €764 million.

Adjusted for currency effects, it corresponds to an increase of 12%.

According to the company, revenue growth was “driven primarily by continued high levels of demand in the construction market and strong performance in the European agricultural sector“.

However, it says, bottlenecks among some suppliers prevented machines from being completed for some customer orders; this dampened overall (financial) performance.