Origin Enterprises, the Dublin-headquartered international agronomy services group, has today (Thursday, August 31) announced the acquisition of a UK-based landscape supplier.

Suregreen Limited specialises in landscaping products, ground reinforcement solutions, wire products, fencing and timber posts, timber sleepers and garden supplies.

The company supplies trade professionals and DIY customers both online and through a click and collect service from its base in Finchingfield, Essex.

Origin Enterprises

Origin confirmed that it acquired the business and operating assets of Suregreen from its administrators, who were appointed on August 24, 2023.

“Suregreen complements Origin’s greentech business, in addition to the more recent acquisitions of British Hardwood trees and Agrigem and also further strengthens the group’s amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio,” a statement from the company said.

“Landscaping, urban greening and habitat creation will continue to play an important role in sustainable land use to help tackle climate change, restore biodiversity, and create recreational spaces to promote social wellbeing,” the statement added.

Origin reported group revenue of over €1.92 billion up to the middle of June this year, an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year.

The company said that revenue during its third quarter (Q3) dropped by 15.9% year-on-year to €714 million.

Revenue in Ireland and the UK rose by 5.1% to €1.2 billion by mid-June, while Q3 revenue dipped by 21% to almost €490 million.

The company noted that its markets continue “to exhibit significant price and volume volatility” requiring “close management”.

“Performance in Q3 was impacted by more cautious on-farm sentiment and poor northern hemisphere in-field conditions delaying key crop input applications, however weather conditions and demand have subsequently improved into Q4,” the financial documents said.